Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.52 and last traded at $38.52. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Aurubis Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

