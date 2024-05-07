Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading 4.2% Higher

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.38. 7,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
Ebang International Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.95% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ebang International
Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.
