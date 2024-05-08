Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 139.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $247.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,601,960 shares in the company, valued at $27,956,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 355,933 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 170,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 269,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

