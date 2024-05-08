Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BUD opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.