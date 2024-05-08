Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

NYSE ARI opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -179.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.