Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 9,290 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,661 shares of company stock worth $785,018. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

