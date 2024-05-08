Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $2,195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,133 shares in the company, valued at $49,196,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

