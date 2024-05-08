GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RNG opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

