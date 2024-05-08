GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

