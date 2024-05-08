New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,052 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,232,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.13. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

