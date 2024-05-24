Arjuna Capital Has $13.88 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.3% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

