Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,341 shares of company stock worth $2,097,938. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

