Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 854,995 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,560.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HOOD stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 25.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

