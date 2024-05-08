Searle & CO. Buys 846 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Searle & CO. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 12.2% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after buying an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock valued at $190,961,526 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $191.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.16. The stock has a market cap of $550.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.