Swiss National Bank Has $36.73 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,312 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Imperial Oil worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 427,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 155,111 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

