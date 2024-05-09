Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GTE opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.42.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

