Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,889 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. CWM LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Credicorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $176.17 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $179.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

