Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,996,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 967,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after buying an additional 57,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SWK opened at $85.88 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.57%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

