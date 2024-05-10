DA Davidson Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,928 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lyft by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 87.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

