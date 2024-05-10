Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of HR opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,776,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,264,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 248,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 881,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 347,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

