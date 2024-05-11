Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in April

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 6,800.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Angang Steel stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Angang Steel has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.34.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

