Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,926 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,926 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,422,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after buying an additional 546,062 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,726,000 after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after acquiring an additional 850,108 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

