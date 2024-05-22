Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $581,000 Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after buying an additional 75,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,641,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

