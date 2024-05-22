JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after buying an additional 2,709,138 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 18.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after buying an additional 273,875 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.8% during the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 512,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 27.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.35.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

