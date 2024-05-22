Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,452 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.77.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $198.52 and a 52-week high of $258.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $205,792.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,219 shares of company stock worth $12,727,781 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

