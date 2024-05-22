NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $885.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.58. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

