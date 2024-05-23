Berenberg Bank Boosts Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target to GBX 5,312

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,921 ($62.54) to GBX 5,312 ($67.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.28) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,503 ($57.23).

Cranswick Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,430 ($56.30) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,136 ($39.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,480 ($56.94). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,197.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,000.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,270.97). In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.98), for a total value of £54,397 ($69,137.01). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.18), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,270.97). Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

