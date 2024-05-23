Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,007,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 465,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.