Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

