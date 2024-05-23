Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Shares of LAZR opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $710.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.54.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
