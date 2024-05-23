Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.17

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.17 and traded as high as $82.33. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 32,648 shares.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $591.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.