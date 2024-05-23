Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,698 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.