Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 646 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Evergy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

