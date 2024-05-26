BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) CEO Acquires $14,252.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 1,018 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,252.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $347,186. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BK Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %
BKTI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $16.85.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).
