BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) CEO Acquires $14,252.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 1,018 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,252.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $347,186. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BK Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

BKTI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a PE ratio of -154.32 and a beta of 1.18. BK Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BK Technologies stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BK Technologies Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of BK Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

