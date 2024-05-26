Thomas Vetrano Purchases 40,000 Shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Vetrano acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GEE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

JOB opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. GEE Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

See Also

