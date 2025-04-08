CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.30 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.02), with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.79. The company has a market cap of £7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

