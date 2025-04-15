StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.