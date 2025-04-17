Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Two Point Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

