Atb Cap Markets Has Negative Outlook for TSE:GFL Q2 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GFL opened at C$67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$41.90 and a 1 year high of C$70.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.21.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.25%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

