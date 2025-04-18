Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ambev by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Ambev by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Ambev by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Ambev by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Bank of America cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.41 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

