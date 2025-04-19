Analysts Set Expectations for Okta Q1 Earnings

Get Okta alerts:

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Okta in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.03.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,202 shares of company stock worth $71,371,369 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Okta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after acquiring an additional 938,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after buying an additional 1,572,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after buying an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

