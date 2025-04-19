Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.37.

Target Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TGT opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

