UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 212.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.