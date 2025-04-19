Citigroup Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $81.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

