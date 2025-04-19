StockNews.com Downgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Sell

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.82.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.90, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

