Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Exelixis stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,867,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Exelixis by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exelixis by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $30,321,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

