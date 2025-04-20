Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,545 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

