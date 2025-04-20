Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 592.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,886,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,473,000 after buying an additional 18,857,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,000,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 2.4 %

AQN opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.