F5 (FFIV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $719.91 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $258.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.57. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5 has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,588.50. This represents a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.67.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

