CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

NYSE:CF opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,804,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,299,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,429,000 after buying an additional 543,876 shares in the last quarter. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,247,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CF Industries by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

